Wipro has invited job applications from fresh engineering graduates for its Elite National Talent Hunt hiring programme. Engineering students who will complete their curriculum in 2022 have been asked to send their applications for the recruitment programme.

The Indian tech giant will roll out over 30,000 offer letters this year for freshers to join in FY23. Of the 30,000 offers, 22,000 freshers are expected to join.

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte had stated last month that higher attrition is becoming a universal issue and that Wipro is adapting quickly to tackle the challenge.

Important dates

Registrations for the Wipro fresher hiring programme began on August 23, 2021, and will continue till September 15, 2021. Following registration, candidates will undergo an online assessment between September 25 and 27.

Eligibility criteria

B.E./B. Tech (Compulsory degree)/ M.E./M. Tech (5-year integrated course) full-time course recognised by the Central/State Government of India

All branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food technology

Year of passing: 2022

60 per cent or 6.0 CGPA or equivalent as per your university guidelines

Only fulltime courses; no part-time or correspondence or distance learning education in degree, 10th or 12th

10th standard: 60 per cent or above

12th standard: 60 per cent or above

Age limit: 25 years

Designation

Project Engineer

Compensation

₹3.50 lacs per annum

Service Agreement

Applicable for 12 months post joining @ ₹75,000 on pro rata basis

Other Criteria

One Backlog is allowed at the time of Assessment Stage.

The offer will be subject to all backlogs being clear.

2022- Max 3 years of GAP in education allowed (10th to graduation)

Candidates who have participated in any selection process held by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible.

Should be an Indian Citizen or should hold a PIO or OCI card, in the event of holding a passport of any other country.

Bhutan and Nepal Nationals need to submit their citizenship certificate.

Evaluation process

Students who have registered for the Elite National Talent Hunt, will undergo an online assessment, following which a business discussion will happen. Depending on the progress made an LoI will be issued, followed by an offer letter.

The online assessment will be a 128-minute-long test comprising three sections: Aptitude Test for logical ability, quantitative ability, English (verbal) ability, spanning 48 minutes; Written Communication Test with Essay writing for 20 minutes; and an Online Programming Test featuring two programs for coding, to be completed within 60 minutes.

For the programming test, candidates can chose from Java, C, C++ or Python programming languages.

