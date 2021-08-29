Wipro invites job applications for freshers hiring programme: Eligibility criteria, other details2 min read . 09:29 PM IST
Wipro has invited applications from fresh engineering graduates for its fresher hiring programme, Elite National Talent Hunt
Wipro has invited applications from fresh engineering graduates for its fresher hiring programme, Elite National Talent Hunt
Wipro has invited job applications from fresh engineering graduates for its Elite National Talent Hunt hiring programme. Engineering students who will complete their curriculum in 2022 have been asked to send their applications for the recruitment programme.
The Indian tech giant will roll out over 30,000 offer letters this year for freshers to join in FY23. Of the 30,000 offers, 22,000 freshers are expected to join.
Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte had stated last month that higher attrition is becoming a universal issue and that Wipro is adapting quickly to tackle the challenge.
Important dates
Registrations for the Wipro fresher hiring programme began on August 23, 2021, and will continue till September 15, 2021. Following registration, candidates will undergo an online assessment between September 25 and 27.
Eligibility criteria
B.E./B. Tech (Compulsory degree)/ M.E./M. Tech (5-year integrated course) full-time course recognised by the Central/State Government of India
All branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food technology
Year of passing: 2022
60 per cent or 6.0 CGPA or equivalent as per your university guidelines
Only fulltime courses; no part-time or correspondence or distance learning education in degree, 10th or 12th
10th standard: 60 per cent or above
12th standard: 60 per cent or above
Age limit: 25 years
Designation
Project Engineer
Compensation
₹3.50 lacs per annum
Service Agreement
Applicable for 12 months post joining @ ₹75,000 on pro rata basis
Other Criteria
Evaluation process
Students who have registered for the Elite National Talent Hunt, will undergo an online assessment, following which a business discussion will happen. Depending on the progress made an LoI will be issued, followed by an offer letter.
The online assessment will be a 128-minute-long test comprising three sections: Aptitude Test for logical ability, quantitative ability, English (verbal) ability, spanning 48 minutes; Written Communication Test with Essay writing for 20 minutes; and an Online Programming Test featuring two programs for coding, to be completed within 60 minutes.
For the programming test, candidates can chose from Java, C, C++ or Python programming languages.
