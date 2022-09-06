Wipro invokes Business Continuity Plan, TCS asks delivery teams to exercise caution1 min read . 10:08 PM IST
- Over the last few days, the tech hub has seen large parts of its city submerged after heavy showers
Wipro and Tata Consulting Services (TCS) have asked their employees in Bengaluru to work from home . The tech firms say there has been no impact on business.
“Due to heavy rainfall in Bangalore, Wipro has advised its employees to work from home. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked and there has been no disruption to business. We are closely monitoring the situation," Wipro said on Tuesday.
Over the last few days, the tech hub has seen large parts of its city submerged after heavy showers. Many startup founders too have warned of poor infrastructure of the city which is headquarters to many stratup and tech firms.
TCS said it is “closely monitoring" the situation.
“All our associate