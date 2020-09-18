Wipro keen to partner startups to drive innovation: Rishad Premji

“What startups can do for India today is what IT service companies did for the last 20 years in terms of brand building, employment, and wealth creation. Companies like us are going to work with the young companies. Today, we have a new-age team at Wipro that works only with young companies that are in the range of $5-10 million," Premji said during a discussion with Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman of Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India).