Wipro launches ai360, will invest $1 billion into AI the next three years

IT Major Wipro has announced setting up the ai360 service and has also committed itself to invest around 1 billion dollars into artificial intelligence in the next three years. Wipro is aiming to unleash an era of ‘productivity and commercial opportunities’ with the application of generative AI.

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte while speaking about the development noted, “Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field, especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutioning for clients. We are ready for the AI-driven future!"

The technology services company informed that ai360 is an AI-first ecosystem which will build on the company's decade-long investments into artificial intelligence in order to integrate AI into every tool and solution used internally and offered to clients.

Wipro informed that the $1 billion investment will help advance the company's AI, data and analytics capabilities and build new consulting capabilities in order to help clients adapt AI and unlock its full value. The company will launch a GenAI seed Accelerator programme to provide generative AI-focused startups with the necessary training to become ‘enterprise ready’.

Wipro has also announced that it will train around 2,50,000 employees on the fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the next 12 months. In addition, the company will also provide customised and continuous training to employees in AI-focused roles.

The announcement by Wipro comes a week after India's largest software services company Tata Consultancy Services informed that it will train 25,000 engineers on generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools and get them certified on Microsoft's Azure Open AI.