Wipro launches ai360, will invest $1 billion into AI the next three years

Wipro launches ai360, will invest $1 billion into AI the next three years1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST
IT major Wipro announced the launch of ai360 service and plans to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence over the next three years. The move follows Tata Consultancy Services' announcement to train 25,000 engineers on generative AI tools.
IT Major Wipro has announced setting up the ai360 service and has also committed itself to invest around 1 billion dollars into artificial intelligence in the next three years. Wipro is aiming to unleash an era of ‘productivity and commercial opportunities’ with the application of generative AI.
