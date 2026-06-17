Wipro launches Applied AI Center of Excellence for Claude models — Here's all you need to know

Indian software and consulting major Wipro announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic, to serve as an innovation hub and is part of the company's newly formed AI-Native Business and Platforms Unit.
The artificial intelligence-focused CoE “strengthens Wipro’s ability to scale enterprise AI adoption using Claude models”, a statement from the company said, adding that these capabilities “are integrated across the Wipro Intelligence™ stack — including delivery, functional, and industry platforms, to embed AI into core business workflows across industries”.
“This marks a fundamental shift in how we deliver, and advances our strategy of being consulting-led and AI-powered. By combining the power of Claude models with our deep domain and enterprise expertise, we are driving measurable business outcomes for our clients,” Srini Pallia, CEO and MD of Wipro said.
Wipro is an AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building solutions for clients’ digital needs. It has more than 2,40,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries.
IT services major Wipro's ₹15,000-crore share buyback has reached its record date today, 5 June, marking the company's largest repurchase programme in almost three years. Investors had to purchase the shares by June 4 to qualify to participate. Announced in April, the buyback offered shareholders ₹250/share, a premium of roughly 22.5% over closing price of ₹204/share on 4 June.
Wipro's board has approved the repurchase of up to 60 crore equity shares, representing nearly 5.7% of its paid-up equity capital, with the total buyback outlay capped at ₹15,000 crore. Although the record date has passed, Wipro is yet to announce the opening and closing dates for the tendering window.
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