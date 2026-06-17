Wipro launches Applied AI Center of Excellence for Claude models — Here's all you need to know

Indian software and consulting major Wipro announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic, to serve as an innovation hub and is part of the company's newly formed AI-Native Business and Platforms Unit.

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The artificial intelligence-focused CoE “strengthens Wipro’s ability to scale enterprise AI adoption using Claude models”, a statement from the company said, adding that these capabilities “are integrated across the Wipro Intelligence™ stack — including delivery, functional, and industry platforms, to embed AI into core business workflows across industries”.

“This marks a fundamental shift in how we deliver, and advances our strategy of being consulting-led and AI-powered. By combining the power of Claude models with our deep domain and enterprise expertise, we are driving measurable business outcomes for our clients,” Srini Pallia, CEO and MD of Wipro said.

Wipro's Applied AI CoE for Claude models: What we know The new facility, inaugurated at Wipro's Bengaluru innovation hub, will operate under the company's newly formed AI-Native Business and Platforms Unit.

A global talent pool of Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) trained on Claude models, with a deep understanding of model behavior and real-world application.

These engineers operate within client environments, combining knowledge of business processes and technology landscapes with hands-on model expertise.

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The objective is to accelerate AI integration into workflows and deliver clear, measurable outcomes, reflecting a ‘proof over promise’ approach that underpins Wipro’s AI strategy.

The Applied AI CoE for Claude also serves as a hub to accelerate the development of AI-native platforms and industry solutions across Mortgage, Healthcare, Airlines, Manufacturing and Consumer sectors.

Claude models are embedded into Wipro’s platforms to enable co-innovation with clients in live environments, while also scaling AI adoption across Wipro’s own Finance, HR, and Sales functions as part of its internal transformation.

Strategy is to certify 10,000 Front-Line Delivery Experts on their use of Claude over the next 18 months.

The program is designed to build a strong base of practitioners capable of designing, deploying, and operating AI-enabled systems in complex enterprise environments. Wipro is an AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building solutions for clients’ digital needs. It has more than 2,40,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries.

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Wipro share buyback details IT services major Wipro's ₹15,000-crore share buyback has reached its record date today, 5 June, marking the company's largest repurchase programme in almost three years. Investors had to purchase the shares by June 4 to qualify to participate. Announced in April, the buyback offered shareholders ₹250/share, a premium of roughly 22.5% over closing price of ₹204/share on 4 June.

Wipro's board has approved the repurchase of up to 60 crore equity shares, representing nearly 5.7% of its paid-up equity capital, with the total buyback outlay capped at ₹15,000 crore. Although the record date has passed, Wipro is yet to announce the opening and closing dates for the tendering window.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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Key Takeaways Wipro's new CoE focuses on leveraging Claude models for enhanced AI capabilities.

The initiative is designed to integrate AI across various industry-specific platforms.

Wipro's approach signifies a transformative wave in enterprise AI adoption and consulting services.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn