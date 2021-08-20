Wipro launches centre in Texas to expand cybersecurity capabilities

Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd has launched ‘@now Studio’ in partnership with California-based ServiceNow to support digital transformations for customers, increase innovation, and develop unique industry solutions, the company said on Friday.

ServiceNow is a software company that develops cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations.

“The @now Studio leverages ServiceNow’s digital workflows and simplified processes to develop customized solutions. The studio will focus on building competencies, serving as a platform to develop and showcase solutions, accelerating co-selling and co-creation with ServiceNow, and leveraging the ecosystem including universities and leading startups. Additionally, there will be a focus on ServiceNow Global Risk and Compliance and Security Operations to help clients protect their data and remain secure," Wipro said in a statement.

The ‘@now Studio’ is located at Wipro’s Technology Centre in Plano, Texas where the company has a facility focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies. The technology centre serves as a hub for advanced analytics and cloud technologies and is the company’s US cybersecurity centre.

This is Wipro’s first ‘@now Studio’. There are plans to launch additional studios in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) region in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Texas and leverage the ecosystem the state has to offer. The Studio also represents an expansion of our cybersecurity capabilities and leverages the local workforce to accelerate innovation. Our collaboration with local universities will enhance employment opportunities and expand our intellectual property in cybersecurity," said Nagendra Bandaru, managing partner, iCORE, Wipro.

