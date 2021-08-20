Wipro launches centre in Texas to expand cybersecurity capabilities

“The @now Studio leverages ServiceNow’s digital workflows and simplified processes to develop customized solutions. The studio will focus on building competencies, serving as a platform to develop and showcase solutions, accelerating co-selling and co-creation with ServiceNow, and leveraging the ecosystem including universities and leading startups. Additionally, there will be a focus on ServiceNow Global Risk and Compliance and Security Operations to help clients protect their data and remain secure," Wipro said in a statement.