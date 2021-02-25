Wipro launches Cisco Business Unit to co-develop solutions

Wipro launches Cisco Business Unit to co-develop solutions1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 10:46 AM IST
- As part of this new business unit, Wipro will invest in developing end-to-end platform-as-a-service solutions utilizing the full-stack of Cisco's technologies to accelerate the digital journey of customers from planning to execution
BENGALURU: IT major Wipro Ltd has launched a Cisco Business Unit that will focus on development and adoption of end-to-end digital transformation solutions leveraging Cisco Systems Inc. technologies for customers.
This marks 25 years of Wipro’s business partnership with networking major Cisco and "it is a growth accelerator for the successful and well-established 360-degree partnership of several years," the domestic IT company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 billion via overseas bonds1 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Charlie Munger says bitcoin reminds him of Oscar Wilde's comments on fox hunting1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Why an ice cream cone tweet sent more than doubled a stock's price in a day3 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi plans entry into Europe2 min read . 07:38 AM IST
Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle
Over the course of 25 years, Wipro has focused on delivering capabilities across digital, cloud, security, and engineering, which are aligned with Cisco’s operational priorities.
“Wipro and Cisco co-develop communications, infrastructure, and security solutions that combine Cisco's industry-leading network and security products with Wipro's global system integration, IT consulting, and industry domain expertise," Wipro said.
Wipro, a gold-certified Cisco partner, is among the top 10 global systems integrator (GSI) partners of Cisco. The Cisco Business Unit will provide a full stack of industry offerings aligned to customers’ needs. Key solutions and digital accelerators include intent-based networking, digital workplace virtualization, hybrid cloud, application transformation, security and enterprise 5G.
“Wipro’s Cisco Business Unit will help customers adopt digitization, improve time-to-market, drive customer experience, and realize business benefits by rapidly bringing down operational costs...," said Kiran Desai, senior vice president and global head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro.
Wipro and Cisco have also invested in innovation centres and labs across all major geographies to develop solution use-cases and deliver projects for customers, Desai added.
Nureca shares surge over 60% on market debut1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
West Bengal makes negative Covid-19 report must for travellers from these 4 states1 min read . 24 Feb 2021
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dr Reddy's, Prime Focus, Nureca2 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Just Dial launches its exclusive B2B platform, Jd Mart1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
As part of this new business unit, Wipro will invest in developing end-to-end platform-as-a-service solutions utilizing the full-stack of Cisco's technologies to accelerate the digital journey of customers from planning to execution, said Srini Pallia, CEO of Americas, Wipro.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.