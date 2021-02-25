Wipro launches Cisco Business Unit to co-develop solutions

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro Ltd has launched a Cisco Business Unit that will focus on development and adoption of end-to-end digital transformation solutions leveraging Cisco Systems Inc. technologies for customers.

This marks 25 years of Wipro’s business partnership with networking major Cisco and "it is a growth accelerator for the successful and well-established 360-degree partnership of several years," the domestic IT company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Over the course of 25 years, Wipro has focused on delivering capabilities across digital, cloud, security, and engineering, which are aligned with Cisco’s operational priorities.

“Wipro and Cisco co-develop communications, infrastructure, and security solutions that combine Cisco's industry-leading network and security products with Wipro's global system integration, IT consulting, and industry domain expertise," Wipro said.

Wipro, a gold-certified Cisco partner, is among the top 10 global systems integrator (GSI) partners of Cisco. The Cisco Business Unit will provide a full stack of industry offerings aligned to customers’ needs. Key solutions and digital accelerators include intent-based networking, digital workplace virtualization, hybrid cloud, application transformation, security and enterprise 5G.

“Wipro’s Cisco Business Unit will help customers adopt digitization, improve time-to-market, drive customer experience, and realize business benefits by rapidly bringing down operational costs...," said Kiran Desai, senior vice president and global head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro.

Wipro and Cisco have also invested in innovation centres and labs across all major geographies to develop solution use-cases and deliver projects for customers, Desai added.

As part of this new business unit, Wipro will invest in developing end-to-end platform-as-a-service solutions utilizing the full-stack of Cisco's technologies to accelerate the digital journey of customers from planning to execution, said Srini Pallia, CEO of Americas, Wipro.

