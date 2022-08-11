Wipro launches Wipro Shelde Australia to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

“With the Ampion integration now complete, we are pleased to launch Wipro Shelde Australia, our sovereign cybersecurity offering to help clients build and strengthen their cyber resilience. I am confident that this differentiated competency, along with our global leadership and strengths in cybersecurity, will continue to help us deliver transformative client-centric outcomes for the Australian market," said Anis Chenchah, CEO - APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) and Member of Wipro Executive Board, Wipro Limited.