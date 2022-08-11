Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wipro launches Wipro Shelde Australia to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

Wipro launches Wipro Shelde Australia to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

It will bolster Wipro’s comprehensive global cybersecurity and risk services to help clients meet critical business imperatives.
11 Aug 2022

The new offering will advance Wipro’s competitive position with government agencies as well as in critical infrastructure industries

Wipro Limited, leading technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of Wipro Shelde Australia, a sovereign cybersecurity offering for the Australian government and critical infrastructure industries, to help navigate the cyber threat landscape.

Wipro acquired Ampion in 2021 and in integrating its two businesses – Shelde and Revolution IT – into Wipro, it gained access to specialist Australian cybersecurity, DevOps and engineering capabilities. 

The specialist Australian cybersecurity services provided by Shelde will now be promoted under the new offering.

This offering will provide clients access to local next-generation cybersecurity services through a pool of national security cleared consultants, experienced with the PGPA Act, Privacy Act, Protective Security Policy Framework, Essential 8, The Information Security Manual, and Commonwealth Risk Management Policy.

It will bolster Wipro’s comprehensive global cybersecurity and risk services to help clients meet critical business imperatives. In addition, clients can also leverage its security Zone 3 protected facility in Canberra1 for prototyping solutions up to PROTECTED.

All of this comes with the support of Wipro’s Melbourne Cyber Defence Centre, which enables customers to rapidly expand capacity and run their security operations in compliance with the local data requirements.

“With the Ampion integration now complete, we are pleased to launch Wipro Shelde Australia, our sovereign cybersecurity offering to help clients build and strengthen their cyber resilience. I am confident that this differentiated competency, along with our global leadership and strengths in cybersecurity, will continue to help us deliver transformative client-centric outcomes for the Australian market," said Anis Chenchah, CEO - APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) and Member of Wipro Executive Board, Wipro Limited.

Wipro’s Cybersecurity & Risk Services (CRS) enables global enterprises to enhance their business resilience through an integrated risk management approach and has been acknowledged as a Leader `by Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for IT Managed Security Service (MSS) Providers, 2021.

This year, Wipro celebrates its 21st anniversary in Australia. Wipro has strategic partnerships with several leading organizations in industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Energy & Utilities.

With a prominent presence across the major cities in Australia and a strong talent base, Wipro is well equipped to deliver on its mission to be a truly multi-faceted consulting, technology services, and transformation partner.

Recognized as a Top Employer in Australia for three consecutive years by Top Employers Institute, Wipro is also committed to developing the next generation of young STEM talent through partnerships with local universities. As part of this commitment, it has doubled the number of Australian graduate positions being hired in the cyberspace.

