Wipro may not give hikes to "top performers with higher compensation" as salary revisions are made in December. The move will affect workers in the company's largest business line. Employees will receive their raises on December 1.

As per an internal memo seen by Reuters, Wipro will prioritise employees with lower compensation among those eligible for a raise. Nagendra Bandaru – the managing partner and president of the "Enterprise Futuring" business line – told employees that the company was undertaking a “selective MSI (merit salary increases) rollout" based business affordability.

The publication quoted the internal email to add that "top performers with higher compensation may not be covered in this cycle". However the report noted that Wipro had not responded to multiple requests seeking comment.

ALSO READ: Wipro mandates work from office for three days a week

Wipro Enterprise Futuring is one of four global business lines at the Bengaluru-based firm created as part of an organisational overhaul in April. It deals with with large-scale digital and tech transformation for companies.

The development also comes mere days after the company made headlines for reinforcing work-from-office rules. India's fourth-largest IT services provider now requires employees across the world to work from office at least thrice a week from this month.

According to another Reuters report, the mandate will go into effect from November 15. Defaulters may face consequences from January 7 next year. The company has been calling for a return to office (thrice a week) since May. Around 55% of the work force reportedly follow this format at present.

(With inputs from agencies)

