Wipro MD Thierry Delaporte resigns, Srinivas Pallia to succeed as CEO

Wipro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Thierry Delaporte has resigned from his position, the tech major informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on April 6. Srinivas Pallia will succeed Delaporte as Wipro's new MD and CEO, according to the exchange filing on BSE.

Delaporte will be relieved from his duties as CEO from May 31,2024. ‘’The Board of Directors noted the resignation of Mr. Thierry Delaporte with effect from April 6, 2024. He will be relieved from the employment of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2024,'' said Wipro.

Srinivas Pallia, who was the CEO for the company's Americas 1 area, will take over as the new new CEO and MD from April 7, 2024,for a period of five years, said India's fourth-largest tech major in its statement on Saturday. Palia is a Wipro veteran and has spent over three decades at Wipro.

‘’At their meeting held on April 6, 2024, which concluded at 7 PM, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Srinivas Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 7, 2024 for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders and the Central Government as may be applicable,'' said Wipro in its statement.

In this role, Pallia oversaw diverse industry sectors, established their vision, and implemented growth strategies, resulting in increased market shares within these sectors. Pallia is a member of the Wipro Executive Board.

Delaporte, in his resignation letter, said it was an ‘incredible honour to have played a role in the growth and success of Wipro’. "During my tenure as CEO and MD, we have witnessed a significant transformation within the company that has not only driven financial growth but has also positively impacted our associates, clients, and shareholders," Delaporte was quoted as saying today.

LiveMint reported in 2023, that Delaporte was not not worried about a series of senior management exits because he is trying to transform the company, and some people who are not aligned with these objectives would leave.

Delaporte had that said Wipro Ltd will return to a “great level of growth" when market conditions improve, in an interview where he defended his leadership style. Delaporte, who took over as Wipro boss in July 2020, also said in the interview, “There is nothing inside the company that would make us grow less now than two years ago. So, there is no doubt that when the market is going back, we’ll get back to a great level of growth.''

Under Delaporte, Wipro’s profitability has fallen the most as well. The operating margin narrowed from 19 per cent at the end of June 2020 to 16 per cent at the end of June 2023, reported LiveMint in September 2023.

