Wipro MD Thierry Delaporte resigns, Srinivas Pallia to succeed as CEO
Wipro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Thierry Delaporte has resigned from his position, the tech major informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on April 6. Srinivas Pallia will succeed Delaporte as Wipro's new MD and CEO, according to the exchange filing on BSE.