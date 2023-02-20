Wipro move to cut freshers’ salaries sparks uncertainty
Student hired for Turbo programme at ₹6.5 lakh per annum, gets placed in Elite at ₹3.5 lakh
Wipro Ltd has asked campus hires selected for one programme to join another that pays 46% less, in a move that has sparked uncertainty among the chosen candidates. India’s fourth largest software services company wrote to tech graduates it had hired for the Turbo programme with salary offers of ₹6.5 lakh per annum that they would instead be placed in the Elite programme, which offers ₹3.5 lakh.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×