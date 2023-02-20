Wipro move to cut freshers’ salaries sparks uncertainty

Those who have been onboarded are facing stringent screening tests and about 2,500 new hires may be asked to leave from IT services firms as they couldn’t clear the tests. This number is unusually high and Wipro said it has "let go of 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments repeatedly even after training". Prior to this, those who were recruited from campuses also faced onboarding delays. Wipro has said that on many occasions the company will “honour" all fresher hiring. The large IT services firms are expected to take in 180,000 from engineering campuses this fiscal, of which Wipro is expected to recruit 38,000.