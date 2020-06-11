MUMBAI: Azim Premji-promoted Wipro Ltd on Thursday opened the country’s first covid-19-dedicated hospital set up on a public-private partnership basis at Pune in Maharashtra.

With 94,041 covid-19 cases and 3,438 deaths as on Thursday, Maharashtra is the country’s worst-hit state.

The hospital is equipped with 504 beds, 18 ventilators, ICUs and all other medical facilities, said a statement by Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Wipro is also providing 2 well-equipped ambulances. The centre will be known as Dedicated Covid Health Center," said Thackeray.

Wipro has a large IT building along with its office complex in Hinjewadi area in Pune and the company has offered around 1.8 lakh square feet of the premises for constructing the hospital.

“They (Wipro) have given it (the hospital) to us in just one and a half months by signing a reconciliation agreement on 5 May. The hospital building is a symbol of the quality and pace at which Wipro works for the society as well. I sincerely thank Rishad Premji (Azim Premji’s son) for this," said Thackeray.

Thackeray said when Maharashtra started the Corona-war two months ago, health facilities were inadequate.

“Today, we have a large number of facilities in Maharashtra to fight corona. Initially we had only 2 laboratories, now there are 80 to 85 laboratories and soon the number will go up to 100," said the chief minister.

The chief minister said his government will not only set up more field hospitals but will also get more doctors, nurses and staff to work in them.

“A well-known global company like Wipro has shown its willingness to come up with an up-to-date facility on its own and we immediately approved it," said Thackeray, urging more people to come forward and support the government in combating the covid-19 crisis.

