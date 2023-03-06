Wipro opens its Americas headquarters in New Jersey

"In today's dynamic business landscape, companies are constantly facing new challenges and pressures that require them to adapt and transform their operations. Adoption of Cloud and using AI will be instrumental to meet these challenges head on. At Wipro, we use our vast technology experience and domain expertise to help drive business outcomes for our customers. The Wipro America’s Headquarters launch represents a new era, as we place great importance on settling our workforce in an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration to drive business forward in the region," said Srini Pallia.