Wipro opens its Americas headquarters in New Jersey

Wipro opens its Americas headquarters in New Jersey1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
Wipro said it employs more than 20,500 people in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil
Wipro said it employs more than 20,500 people in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil
IT major Wipro on Monday announced the opening of its Americas Headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
IT major Wipro on Monday announced the opening of its Americas Headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
The company said that the Americas region makes up nearly 60 per cent of its global revenues. In a statement, Wipro said it employs more than 20,500 people in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, and the renovation of its East Brunswick office demonstrates the company's commitment to its clients in the Americas region.
The company said that the Americas region makes up nearly 60 per cent of its global revenues. In a statement, Wipro said it employs more than 20,500 people in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, and the renovation of its East Brunswick office demonstrates the company's commitment to its clients in the Americas region.
Wipro’s US leadership team are to be based out of that office, including both CEOs of the Americas, Srini Pallia, and Suzanne Dann, as well as Amit Choudhary- Wipro’s COO, it said in its statement.
Wipro’s US leadership team are to be based out of that office, including both CEOs of the Americas, Srini Pallia, and Suzanne Dann, as well as Amit Choudhary- Wipro’s COO, it said in its statement.
Srini Pallia, CEO – Americas 1, Wipro, said businesses must continually adapt to and modify their operations in the fast-paced environment of today's global marketplace, while stressing on the need for adoption of cloud technology and the use of AI.
Srini Pallia, CEO – Americas 1, Wipro, said businesses must continually adapt to and modify their operations in the fast-paced environment of today's global marketplace, while stressing on the need for adoption of cloud technology and the use of AI.
"In today's dynamic business landscape, companies are constantly facing new challenges and pressures that require them to adapt and transform their operations. Adoption of Cloud and using AI will be instrumental to meet these challenges head on. At Wipro, we use our vast technology experience and domain expertise to help drive business outcomes for our customers. The Wipro America’s Headquarters launch represents a new era, as we place great importance on settling our workforce in an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration to drive business forward in the region," said Srini Pallia.
"In today's dynamic business landscape, companies are constantly facing new challenges and pressures that require them to adapt and transform their operations. Adoption of Cloud and using AI will be instrumental to meet these challenges head on. At Wipro, we use our vast technology experience and domain expertise to help drive business outcomes for our customers. The Wipro America’s Headquarters launch represents a new era, as we place great importance on settling our workforce in an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration to drive business forward in the region," said Srini Pallia.
"The launch of our new workspace provides employees, clients, and partners a tremendous location to meet, collaborate, and innovate. The space has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate our client’s growing needs for collaboration, while delivering outstanding employee and client experiences. We couldn’t be prouder of our new workspace and its reflection of our longstanding and significant investments in the Americas," said Suzanne Dann, CEO – Americas 2, Wipro.
"The launch of our new workspace provides employees, clients, and partners a tremendous location to meet, collaborate, and innovate. The space has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate our client’s growing needs for collaboration, while delivering outstanding employee and client experiences. We couldn’t be prouder of our new workspace and its reflection of our longstanding and significant investments in the Americas," said Suzanne Dann, CEO – Americas 2, Wipro.
Wipro reported a 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹3,052.90 crore in December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹2,969 crore in the same quarter last year.
Wipro reported a 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹3,052.90 crore in December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹2,969 crore in the same quarter last year.
The revenue for the operations for the quarter came in at ₹23,229 crore, up 14.35 per cent over ₹20,313.60 crore in the same quarter last year.
The revenue for the operations for the quarter came in at ₹23,229 crore, up 14.35 per cent over ₹20,313.60 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's scrip ended 0.85% up at ₹393.75 on BSE.
The company's scrip ended 0.85% up at ₹393.75 on BSE.