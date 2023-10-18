comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 18 2023 15:29:45
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.1 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 668.35 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 -0.2%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.55 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,519.7 -1.4%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Wipro Q2 Results: Board approves merger of 5 wholly-owned subsidiaries into ‘Wipro Ltd’; check details
Back Back

Wipro Q2 Results: Board approves merger of 5 wholly-owned subsidiaries into ‘Wipro Ltd’; check details

 Livemint

Wipro Q2 Results: The IT major's board approved the merger of five wholly-owned subsidiaries into one firm ‘Wipro Ltd’. The merger is subject to approval of regulatory authorities

FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

Wipro Q2 Results: Board approves merger of 5 wholly-owned subsidiaries

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 04:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App