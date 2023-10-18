Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji-backed Wipro announced on Wednesday, October 18 that the IT major's board had approved the merger of five of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself into ‘Wipro Ltd’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The five subsidiaries include Wipro HR Services, Wipro Overseas IT Services, Wipro Technology Product Services, Wipro Trademark Holding, and Wipro VLSI Design Services, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges today.

The amalgamation is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities, including the National Company Law Tribunal, said Wipro in its statement.

‘’The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held over October 17-18, 2023, considered and approved a scheme of amalgamation ("Scheme") pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, providing for the merger of the following wholly-owned subsidiaries with and into Wipro Limited (“Transferee Company"):

1) Wipro HR Services India Private Limited

2) Wipro Overseas IT Services Private Limited

3) Wipro Technology Product Services Private Limited (formerly known as Encore Theme Technologies Private Limited)

4) Wipro Trademarks Holding Limited

5) Wipro VLSI Design Services India Private Limited (collectively “Transferor Company")

The Scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals under applicable laws, including approval of the National Company Law Tribunal,'' said Wipro in its exchange filing.

According to Wipro's statement, the rationale for amalgamation/merger are to consolidate business operations, to enable synergies of operations, reduction in overheads including administrative, managerial and other expenditure, to ensure optimised legal entity structure, and to significantly reduce multiplicity of legal and regulatory compliances.

‘’Since the Transferor Companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Transferee Company, no shares of the Transferee Company shall be allotted under the scheme of amalgamation in lieu or exchange of the shares of the Transferor Company,'' said Wipro in its exchange filing.

‘’Since there is no issue of shares, there will be no change in the shareholding pattern of the Transferee Company pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation'', added the IT major.

Wipro announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,667.3 crore, compared to ₹2,649.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its consolidated revenue came in at ₹22,515.9 crore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing. Wipro had posted a revenue of ₹22,539.7 crore in the September quarter of fiscal 2022.

Ahead of the announcement of Q2 results, shares of Wipro settled 0.94 per cent lower at ₹407.40 apiece on the BSE.

