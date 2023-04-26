Wipro Q4 preview: IT services performance, FY24 guidance, buyback details among key factors to watch4 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:54 PM IST
- Wipro's board members have commenced a two-day meeting on April 26 to consider and approve the buyback plan and Q4FY23 numbers. The outcomes will be announced on April 27th.
Azim Premji-backed Wipro will take center stage on Thursday as the IT giant will be presenting its fourth-quarter earnings for FY23 later on the day. Wipro's stock price will perform accordingly. Apart from the earnings report, Wipro is also likely to announce details of the buyback plan. It will be keenly watched if there is any dividend stored in the cards just like its rivals.
