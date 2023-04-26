What to expect in Wipro's Q4 earnings?

In its preview note, ICICI Direct said, "Q4 is seasonally weak due to fewer working days and some furlough impact in January. In IT services, the company is witnessing incremental pressure due to weak macros among some pockets such as US retail, Technology companies, investment banking, etc, which are likely to impact Q4 revenues. We bake in a 0.5% QoQ decline in revenues in CC for the quarter while we build in 100 bps cross-currency tailwinds for the quarter resulting in a +0.5% QoQ increase in dollar revenues for the quarter. Rupee revenues are expected to increase 0.5% QoQ for the company."