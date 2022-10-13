Wipro rolls out 5-year salary plans for campus recruits2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 12:39 AM IST
- Wipro said it will honour all offers it made so far, but onboard candidates in phases
MUMBAI : India’s fourth largest IT services company Wipro has rolled out a five-year plan for freshers detailing their salary structure, including annual increments and bonuses to ensure the new hires know what to expect. It is also trying to identify moonlighters, crosschecking provident fund details of employees and engaging with startups to weed them out.