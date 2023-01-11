Wipro rolls out record senior promotions to retain talent

MUMBAI: Wipro Ltd., India's fourth largest IT services firm, has rolled out a record number of senior promotions to strengthen its leadership pipeline. The company has elevated 12 top executives to the post of senior vice president (SVP) while 61 executives have been made vice president (VP). With this, the tech firm now has about 200 VPs and 32 SVPs working with chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte.
The move comes at a time when there have been key senior exits from the firm.
"As we grow and evolve as a company, it is important to ensure that we have the right leadership at the helm. We can confirm that 12 senior executives have been promoted to the post of senior vice president. Additionally, 61 executives have been elevated to the position of vice president, the highest number of VP promotions that Wipro has ever made," said the company in response to an email query from Mint.
The company which in July-September quarter clocked an attrition of 23.3%, will announce its October-December results on Friday.
Last year, at least four senior executives overseeing business in four countries left Wipro. They were - Douglas Silva, who oversaw business in Brazil; Tomoaki Takeuchi, who joined as head of business for Japan; Sarah Adam-Gedge, who took over as managing director of Australia and New Zealand; and Wipro’s head of business for the Middle East region, Mohammed Areff.
Promotions have been among Wipro's key retention measures, especially for retaining senior talent. At the beginning of the fiscal, the company decided to offer quarterly promotions for its top talent, an earlier than usual promotion in July to some of them, and also rolled out about 10% hike in September.
