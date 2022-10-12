Wipro's attrition rate moderates for third quarter in a row

IT giant Wipro's hiring was at a slower pace for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The company made a net addition of 605 employees in Q2FY23. However, Wipro witnessed a moderation in attrition rate for the third consecutive quarter. Also, in the second quarter, Wipro has promoted more than 10,000 colleagues and raised salaries across its bands. Wipro posted more than 9% drop in its profitability year-on-year, but has risen sequentially in Q2FY23.

