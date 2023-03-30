Wipro says Badri Srinivasan will lead India and Southeast Asia businesses2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:35 PM IST
In his new role, Badri will be taking over the leadership of these two regions to drive deeper synergies, facilitate sharing of best practices, deliver consistent and exceptional client experiences.
IT-giant Wipro on Thursday announced that Badri Srinivasan will lead the India and Southeast Asia businesses under the company’s APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit. Badri joined Wipro in January last year as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia.
