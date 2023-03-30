IT-giant Wipro on Thursday announced that Badri Srinivasan will lead the India and Southeast Asia businesses under the company’s APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit. Badri joined Wipro in January last year as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia.

As the lead of India and Southeast Asia businesses, Badri will be taking over the leadership of these two regions to drive deeper synergies, facilitate sharing of best practices, deliver consistent and exceptional client experiences across the client journey, and scale Wipro’s ability to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities.

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer – APMEA, Wipro Limited and Member of Wipro Executive Board, said, “Southeast Asia and India are two high-growth markets for us with obvious synergies, offering best practices sharing, opportunities for cross-fertilization, and talent development. Badri has delivered a great performance in Southeast Asia and has shown excellent leadership traits. I am confident that the scope of his extended role will bolster our impact even further."

Meanwhile, in his new role, Badri Srinivasan, Business Head – India and Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited said, “Enterprises across India and Southeast Asia are looking at pragmatic approaches to strengthen their market leadership and attain the desired goals of business transformation leveraging technology, going beyond cost savings. I look forward to strengthening Wipro’s positioning in these regions as a purpose-driven value orchestrator for clients, partners, and employees."

Earlier, as the MD of Southeast Asia, Badri led the consolidation of strategic transformational engagements with clients while strengthening Wipro’s talent base and brand presence. The initiatives under his leadership helped accelerate Wipro’s business growth and revenue expansion across key markets in the region. Badri is a Member of the Board of Wipro’s strategic subsidiaries and acquired entities in Asia (Capco, Rizing, and Designit), and a member of Wipro’s Global Leadership Team.

While Wipro has a strong presence in India, the company has also established itself in Southeast Asia over the past two decades, having partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals in their business transformation and digital journeys.

Also, the company has a presence in the region through its acquired entities – Capco, Designit, Topcoder, and Rizing. In line with its growth ambition for the region, the company continues to invest in localization, building talent at scale, while strengthening partnerships and knowledge of regional demands to offer differentiated services and experiences to clients.

Wipro has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Singapore for the second year in a row in 2023.