Wipro says no changes in salary hike plans

Mint had written in July that Wipro is overhauling its employee bonuses and increments to rein in high attrition and attract fresh talent as India’s technology sector continues to see a covid-induced boom in hiring. "Wipro will roll out several promotions for its employees, starting July. Going forward, the company has decided to offer quarterly promotions to its top performers, up to mid-management level. Wipro is expected to roll out hikes in September," Wipro had then confirmed to Mint.