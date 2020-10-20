Wipro secures five-year contract from clean energy firm Fortum

BENGALURU: IT services major Wipro Ltd has won a five-year application management (AMS) and services integration & management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, a Finland-based clean-energy company.

As a part of the agreement, “Wipro will manage Fortum’s application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7support for business-critical applications," the company said in a statement.

Wipro said it will leverage its artificial intelligence (AI) and automation platform, Wipro HOLMES to enable process automation for enhanced end-user experience. In addition, Wipro’s SIAM transformation solution will help Fortum consolidate and govern its multi-supplier ecosystem.

“This engagement is aligned to our strategy of assisting our clients to navigate the energy transition towards a sustainable world. The accelerated trend of supply-demand and energy conscious prosumers is driving a clean energy revolution faster than before, inspiring innovation and partnerships like these," said Sarat Chand, vice president, EMEA utilities business head, Wipro.

Wipro has been present in the Nordic and Baltic region for over a decade and it has customers across manufacturing, energy, natural resources, utilities, financial services, telecom, healthcare and retail industry verticals. Wipro has also strengthened its presence in the region through its acquisition of cloud firm 4C in July this year.

“This is an important step forward in Wipro’s strategy for the Nordic and Baltic region. We see a good match between these two companies, one in the energy industry and the other in technology services, to drive innovation and growth," said Carl-Henrik Hallström, head of Nordic and Baltic region, Wipro.

