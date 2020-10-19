Wipro sees growth prospects in digital, cloud, and cyber security: Jatin Dalal

Our resumption of guidance is really a reflection of our visibility into the business and certainty of outcome. It's not so much about our performance. In last 20 years, we have had quarters where we did wonderfully and there were quarters where we did not do too well. Still, we continued with our practice of provide quarterly guidance. So, the certainty is the cornerstone of guidance. If you don't see certainty and if the environment is so fluid that you can't really put a finger on and say anything for certain, then it is better not to guide. That’s a call we took at the beginning of April. Now, we definitely see certainty and a good traction. It is however difficult to say if we are in a pre-covid world. I would rather go a step further to say that we should not worry about pre-covid times. We should worry about what is our reality of today and we should do our best in today’s circumstances.