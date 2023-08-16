New Delhi: Large-cap IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of its generative artificial intelligence (AI) centre of excellence (CoE) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. The centre will work on research and development (R&D) projects, and also gauge the commercial potential of research-based projects that students at the institute’s Yardi School of AI work on.

The CoE will see Wipro offer financial support to both foundational and applied research projects in the field of generative AI at IIT Delhi. While foundational research works on establishing theoretical findings in a field, applied research typically involves the development of applications that can one day find viability in commercial marketplaces.

A joint statement announced by Wipro and IIT Delhi said that the establishment of the generative AI CoE at the institute is a part of the company’s $1-billion plan to establish an ecosystem of services in the field of AI, under the ‘Wipro ai360’ ecosystem.

Professor Mausam, head of the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi, said in a statement that with the facility, “students will gain valuable insight into problems of relevance to industry and will learn first-hand how their technical know-how transfers to commercial environments".

The move comes as every IT services firm in the country continues to increase investments and trials in the generative AI industry. On 12 July, K. Krithivasan, the recently appointed chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest IT services firm, said that the company is currently working on over 50 proof-of-concept (PoC) projects and “around 100 opportunities" in the field, during the company’s June quarter post-earnings press conference.

Infosys, too, reported 80 active projects in generative AI, and 40,000 employees trained in the field in anticipation of deals going forward, said company chief Salil Parekh in its post-earnings press conference on 20 July. Each of these companies has also struck multiple partnerships with Big Tech firms — such as Google and Microsoft — to advance their generative AI solutions.

HCL Technologies, for instance, announced on 15 June that it has partnered with Microsoft to set up a generative AI CoE on Microsoft’s cloud platform, Azure, which would develop “industry-specific solutions" that would help the IT service provider build “personalized and data-driven experiences to customers, improve decision-making processes and drive business growth".

Global firms, too, have been stepping up generative AI efforts. Julie Sweet, chief executive of global IT major Accenture, said in June that the company had $100 million worth of active generative AI projects spread across clients.

Analysts, however, have signalled caution, stating that most generative AI efforts are at an early stage at the moment, with most companies largely experimenting with pilot implementations — and not expanding their efforts to full-scale, multi-year, multi-billion-dollar deals that drive revenue for India’s largest IT service providers.

A Gartner report published Wednesday also highlighted this, placing the nascent generative AI sector at the very top of its “inflated expectations" chart in its emerging technologies tracker for this year. The report, titled ‘Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2023’, projected the field to reach “transformational benefits" within the next two to five years — which is when most service providers could see greater commercial benefits come out of their early deployments, as well as industry-academia partnerships akin to Wipro’s partnership with IIT Delhi.

