Wipro sets up generative AI centre of excellence at IIT Delhi2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:36 PM IST
The move is part of the IT services giant’s billion-dollar plan to establish an ecosystem of services in the field of AI under the Wipro ai360 ecosystem
New Delhi: Large-cap IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday announced the launch of its generative artificial intelligence (AI) centre of excellence (CoE) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. The centre will work on research and development (R&D) projects, and also gauge the commercial potential of research-based projects that students at the institute’s Yardi School of AI work on.