Wipro sets up generative AI centre of excellence at IIT Delhi

A Gartner report published Wednesday also highlighted this, placing the nascent generative AI sector at the very top of its “inflated expectations" chart in its emerging technologies tracker for this year. The report, titled ‘Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2023’, projected the field to reach “transformational benefits" within the next two to five years — which is when most service providers could see greater commercial benefits come out of their early deployments, as well as industry-academia partnerships akin to Wipro’s partnership with IIT Delhi.