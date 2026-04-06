Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd has bagged a $1 billion, eight-year contract from Singapore-based food processing major Olam Group, marking its first mega deal in nearly six years.
Wipro bags $1 billion contract from Singapore's Olam Group, to acquire arm Mindsprint
SummaryWipro will also acquire Mindsprint, Olam’s IT arm, for $375 million in an all-cash deal, the company said
Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd has bagged a $1 billion, eight-year contract from Singapore-based food processing major Olam Group, marking its first mega deal in nearly six years.
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