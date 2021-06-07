Wipro shareholders approve reappointment of two independent directors

Wipro shareholders approve reappointment of two independent directors1 min read . 12:52 PM IST
- The special resolutions for Patrick J Ennis and Patrick Dupuis's reappointment to Wipro received more than 99% votes in favour from shareholders
BENGALURU: The shareholders of Wipro Ltd have approved the reappointment of Patrick J Ennis and Patrick Dupuis as independent directors on the board of the company.
The special resolutions for their reappointment to the company’s board received more than 99% votes in favor from shareholders, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.
“The aforesaid resolutions have been passed by Members with requisite majority, through postal ballot by remote e-voting process," the filing said.
Ennis was previously the global head of Technology for Intellectual Ventures where he led startup incubation and technology commercialization. He was also the founding chief technology officer of Xinova, prior to which, he was at ARCH Venture Partners, Lucent, AT&T, and Bell Labs.
Dupuis is a former officer of global technology platform and payments leader, PayPal Holdings Inc., where he facilitated the company’s listing on Nasdaq in 2015 and its double-digit global expansion, serving as the chief financial officer.
Both Ennis and Dupuis were appointed as additional directors of Wipro in April 2016 who became independent directors post approval from the company’s shareholders later that year. Their terms as independent directors ended on 31 March this year, after which the company reappointed them and sought shareholders’ approval for the same.
