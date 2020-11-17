There was 100% voting in favour of the proposal by the promoters, 98.73% by public institutional shareholders and 98.49% by public non-institutional shareholders

Wipro shareholders approve up to ₹ 9,500 cr buyback plan

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST

PTI

Wipro's board of directors had last month approved a buyback proposal for purchase of up to 23.75 crore equity shares at ₹400 per share, aggregating to an amount of up to ₹9,500 crore