Wipro signs 5-year partnership with Telefónica Germany / O2

Information technology firm Wipro Ltd on Monday said it has signed a five-year strategic partnership with O2, the commercial brand of Telefónica Germany , a provider of mobile telecommunications, broadband and landline in Germany.

As a part of this contract, “Wipro will work with Telefónica Germany / O2 and its wider ecosystem to transform its business support systems and associated quality assurance to enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2B market segment," Wipro said in a statement.

While the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, Wipro said it is a “high value and first-of-its-kind engagement for Wipro in the telecommunications space."

This radical IT transformation (RAITT) program brings Wipro and Telefónica Germany / O2 together to allow for risk-mitigated self-funded transformation that will benefit both companies, the Bengaluru-based IT firm said.

The RAITT program will help Telefónica Germany / O2 to modernise and launch a range of new offerings including 5G products and services.

As 5G networks and new internet of things (IoT) connectivity solutions start to roll out, this partnership enables new ways of work at a significantly lower cost of ownership to Telefónica Germany / O2.

Wipro said it will also invest in developing a digital business support platform that will fuel Telefónica Germany’s growth and provide the company with an outcome-based, committed plan.

“This partnership builds on the bedrock of a 15-year relationship. It directly aligns us with Telefónica Germany’s growth, and is a great example of how we are building for long-term success in Europe by embracing a collaborative approach with local industry leaders," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director, Wipro.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via