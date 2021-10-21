IT company Wipro on Thursday said it has signed a multi-year global strategic IT and digital deal with London - headquartered National Grid, a leading multinational electric and gas utility provider to accelerate their digital innovation journey.

“National Grid is one of the world’s largest utility companies, and Wipro is excited to be named as a strategic partner. This new collaboration builds on the successful two-decade-old partnership between the two companies," said Geoffrey Jue, the vice president-ENU sector head at Wipro Limited.

“Wipro will employ standardized tools and processes to provide cloud services that will strengthen National Grid’s infrastructure services, and support its strategic business objectives," he added.

As part of this engagement, Wipro through its boundaryless enterprise solutions will facilitate National Grid’s continued digital transformation, integration of its managed services and consolidation of multiple data centers across the UK and the US to next-generation hosting services, the company said in a statement.

“These sustainable data centres will allow for enhanced program governance, as well as heightened consolidation and the migration of all server and application functions from traditional data centers," it said.

Wipro will also help with mainframe migration and transition to managed services, including the eventual implementation of a hybrid cloud solution for National Grid.

“As a strategic partner, Wipro will help us accelerate our digital journey as we work to achieve next-generation capabilities in infrastructure hosting services. Wipro’s expertise will be instrumental as we work to improve our operating model to align with our Net Zero carbon commitment," said Shannon Soland, chief technology officer, National Grid.

Further, Daniel Jablonski, the head of cloud and hosting services, said that the company's data center consolidation efforts will allow it to realize an over 60% reduction in our data center footprint as well as realize a 40% reduction in their data center CO2 emissions.

“Additionally this transformational program, in conjunction with Wipro, will position our IT capabilities to enable modernized SDDC techniques, technologies, and operating model to accelerate our own digital transformation as National Grid continues to build the future of energy," said Jablonski.

