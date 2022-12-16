Wipro has signed a multi-year partnership with fintech firm Finastra for the digital transformation of corporate banks in the Middle East. The agreement will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.
Wipro has signed a multi-year partnership with fintech firm Finastra for the digital transformation of corporate banks in the Middle East. The agreement will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.
As per a company statement, along with Finstra's product suite, Wipro will help banks transform and digitize the entire financial process.
As per a company statement, along with Finstra's product suite, Wipro will help banks transform and digitize the entire financial process.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
In a statement, Wipro's Regional Head of Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) in the Middle East, Mohamad Hamza said “Corporate banks are key players in the sector and are significantly transforming the way they operate to cope with the ever-evolving industry. Reimagining digital services to improve client experiences and rationalizing platform and operations centres to drive efficiencies are key priorities for the sector"
“This exclusive partnership with Finastra will enable us to help clients transform into truly digital platform players,"
Wipro has been working in the Middle East for decades with the region being part of its six focus regions. The other focus region includes Wipro's Asia Pacific, India, and Africa (APMEA) Strategic Market Unit.
Additionally, Wipro also bagged a five-year multi-million dollar contract with Mazda Motor Logistics Europe. Wipro has received an order to provide next-generation managed services for its entire application landscape.
Mazda Motor Logistics Europe Vice President (IT&Supply Logistics) Alex Janssens said "Mazda was looking for a partner that was culturally aligned and understood our application landscape complexity, operational nuances and business imperatives. Wipro stood out in the selection process for its best-in-class capabilities and credentials in the automotive industry, blended with a high-performance Agile, DevOps operating model and a robust automation platform to drive efficiency in Mazda’s IT operations,"
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.