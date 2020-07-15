Wipro soars as June quarter earnings better than expected

"We have long held a negative view on Wipro for its uninspiring growth over the last decade. However, margins had begun to surprise on the upside for the past few quarters. If growth comes back, that could be a recipe for significant PE multiple expansion in a significantly under-owned stock. But we have been waiting for that for a long time. It remains to be seen if the new CEO can light the spark. There could be an additional kicker from a potential share buyback which may happen post September 2020", said brokerage firm Nirmal Bang in a report.