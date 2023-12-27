Wipro sues former CFO Jatin Dalal; what we know so far
Wipro has initiated legal proceedings against its former CFO, Jatin Dalal, who has filed an application requesting arbitration.
IT major Wipro has initiated legal proceedings against its former CFO, Jatin Dalal, in a civil court in Bengaluru. In response, Dalal has filed an application requesting the court to refer the matter to arbitration. While the specific grounds for the lawsuit remain unclear, arguments from both parties have been presented, and the next hearing is scheduled for January 3, according to a report by Times of India.