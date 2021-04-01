BENGALURU: IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to acquire Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cyber security, DevOps, and engineering services, for $117 million.

The deal is expected to close in the quarter ending 30 June, 2021.

"The Australian market is undergoing significant disruption through the adoption of cloud, DevOps, analytics and resilience related digital capabilities, across enterprises and public sector entities. Wipro and Ampion’s combined offerings, powered by engineering transformation, DevOps and security consulting services will bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing demands of customers," Wipro said in a statement.

As Wipro’s new operating model emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies closer to the customers, the acquisition of Ampion is a step in this direction. “It strengthens the commitment towards clients and stakeholders in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Wipro has been present in the ANZ market for over two decades with deep client relationships across industry sectors and localized domain and delivery capabilities," Wipro said.

"Ampion has a successful track record and enjoys immense credibility with leading enterprises in the region, a collaborative work culture, and significant local subject matter expertise. We see Ampion as a complementary force that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region," said NS Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro.

Ampion was formed through the merger of Australia-based IT services providers ‘Revolution IT’ and ‘Shelde’. The merged entity Ampion is headquartered in Melbourne, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane, and a facility in Canberra. Ampion’s annual revenue run rate for the year ended 30 June was $85.5 million, of which about 12% was related to products sale.

“Our clients, employees and the entire market ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Ampion and Wipro’s combined portfolio of transformation offerings," said Jamie Duffield, CEO, Ampion. “We believe that Ampion’s experience, talent, capabilities and proven client credentials in ANZ, coupled with Wipro’s global scale, leadership in technology, and a deep understanding of domain and delivery, will make us a truly formidable team."

