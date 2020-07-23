IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 4C, one of the largest Salesforce partners in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East for 68 million euros.

The acquisition, seen as Wipro’s strategy to expand in Europe, is expected to close in the second quarter ended 30 September.

Headquartered in Belgium, 4C is an independent Salesforce Platinum Partner with deep capabilities across multiple Salesforce clouds including sales, marketing, and field services and specializes in transforming Quote-to-Cash processes with Salesforce’s configure, price, quote (CPQ) and billing solutions.

With over 350 employees based out of offices in London, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen, and Dubai, 4C has a Salesforce practice in the UK, France, Benelux, the Nordics and the United Arab Emirates regions.

“This acquisition significantly strengthens Wipro’s position as a leading provider of Salesforce solutions in these markets. Wipro has a well-established Salesforce business in the Americas, Japan and Australia which was reinforced with the Appirio acquisition in 2016," Wipro said in a statement.

Post-acquisition, 4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro’s Salesforce practice, which provides solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products.

“This combination along with Wipro’s reach across the region and industry, will help us become a dominant player in Europe and a leader in Salesforce’s Quote to Cash domain," said Harish Dwarkanhalli, president, Cloud Enterprise Platforms, Wipro.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated