Information Technology (IT) major Wipro Ltd today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Texas-headquartered Edgile, a cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.

The acquisition will strengthen Wipro's leadership in strategic cybersecurity services and will also address fast-growing demand for cybersecurity consulting among global 2,000 enterprises, the company said in a filing.

The acquisition was valued at $230 million. Founded in 2001, Edgile is recognized by security and risk leaders for its unique business-aligned cybersecurity capability, deep understanding of the changing regulatory environment and enabling cloud transformations that help secure the modern enterprise.

On Monday, Wipro shares fell 0.76% to settle at ₹665.70 apiece on NSE.

The transaction is expected to be completed before March 31, 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Abry Partners, a minority private equity investor in Edgile, will fully exit its investment due to the deal.

Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President & Global Head – Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited, said, “Adding Edgile’s strategic consulting capabilities and launching Wipro CyberTransform are significant milestones on our journey to becoming the trusted partner to security leaders and boardroom stakeholders. I see the team blending very well with Wipro’s CyberSecurists to deliver transformational cybersecurity on a global scale."

