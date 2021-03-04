Bengaluru: Information technology (IT) major Wipro Ltd said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire management and technology consultancy firm Capco for $1.45 billion.

The acquisition is expected to close in the quarter-ending June.

London-headquartered Capco provides digital, consulting, and technology services to financial institutions in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Capco’s clients include many marquee names in the global financial services industry as well as in the energy and commodities trading sector.

Capco has an executive team and more than 5,000 business and technology consultants based across more than 30 locations supporting its global clients.

This acquisition is expected to strengthen Wipro’s position in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector which contributes about 30% to the company’s total revenues.

Before Capco, Wipro has made three key acquisitions ever since Delaporte joined the company in July, last year. Through 2020, it acquired leading Salesforce multi-cloud partner 4C; engineering services company Eximius Design; and Encore Theme Technologies, a specialist in providing cloud solutions in financial services.

“Together, we can deliver high-end consulting and technology transformations, and operations offerings to our clients. Wipro and Capco share complimentary business models and core guiding values, and I am certain that our new Capco colleagues will be proud to call Wipro home," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD, Wipro.

“By combining Wipro’s capabilities in strategic design, digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, IT and operations services with Capco’s domain and consulting strength, clients will gain access to a partner who can deliver integrated, bespoke solutions to help fuel growth and achieve their transformation objectives," Wipro said in a statement.

