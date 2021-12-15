BENGALURU : Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US headquartered system integrator, to bolster its cloud capabilities. The acquisition aligns with Wipro’s strategy to invest and expand its cloud transformation business through Wipro FullStride Cloud Services.

LeanSwift is a system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of the quarter ended 31 March, 2022.

LeanSwift has development offices across the US, Sweden and India and its portfolio of clients span multiple industries, including manufacturing, distribution, chemicals, fashion, and food & beverages. Their core business is providing consulting, business solutions and technical services to customers in the Infor space.

LeanSwift through its capabilities in both the consulting and implementation space, will complement Wipro’s Infor cloud practice. “The combined entity will provide Wipro an edge in key transformation deals, especially in the manufacturing and distribution industry, combining Infor CloudSuite and broader cloud-native digital capabilities," the company said in a statement.

“Wipro’s deep domain capabilities and integrated cloud portfolio under Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, combined with LeanSwift’s strong Infor credentials, brings a unique value proposition for our customers to drive digital transformation based on Infor’s industry cloud platforms. This acquisition will establish a strong, industry-focused Infor Practice that will help us win large deals in the Cloud ERP space," said Harish Dwarkanhalli, president – Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro.

