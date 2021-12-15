Wipro to acquire US-based LeanSwift to bolster cloud biz

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US headquartered system integrator, to bolster its cloud capabilities. The acquisition aligns with Wipro’s strategy to invest and expand its cloud transformation business through Wipro FullStride Cloud Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LeanSwift is a system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.

LeanSwift is a system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LeanSwift has development offices across the US, Sweden and India and its portfolio of clients span multiple industries, including manufacturing, distribution, chemicals, fashion, and food & beverages. Their core business is providing consulting, business solutions and technical services to customers in the Infor space.

LeanSwift through its capabilities in both the consulting and implementation space, will complement Wipro’s Infor cloud practice. “The combined entity will provide Wipro an edge in key transformation deals, especially in the manufacturing and distribution industry, combining Infor CloudSuite and broader cloud-native digital capabilities," the company said in a statement.

