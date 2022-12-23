Wipro to announce Q3 results on 13 Jan1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 06:13 PM IST
- The company informed that it will close the trading window from 16 December, 2022 and will re-open on 15 January, 2023.
IT major Wipro Ltd will announce its third quarter results on 13 January, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. The Bengaluru-based company will hold meeting with the board of directors over January 12-13, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022.