IT major Wipro Ltd will announce its third quarter results on 13 January, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. The Bengaluru-based company will hold meeting with the board of directors over January 12-13, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022.

"The next meeting of the Board of Directors will be held over January 12-13, 2023 to consider and approve

a) the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under lndAS for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

b) the condensed audited consolidated financial results of the Company under IFRS for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

c) declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022-23," Wipro said in its regulatory filing.

The company informed that it will close the trading window from 16 December, 2022 and will re-open on 15 January, 2023.

Wipro Ltd on reported a dip in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹2,659 crore for the quarter ended September, 2022 (Q2FY23). This is a 9.27% decline from ₹2,930.7 crore posted in the same period last year (Q2FY22).

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated revenue grew 14.6% to ₹22,540 crore as compared to ₹19,667 crore in the same period a year ago.

Other IT major Infosys will announce its third quarter results on 12 January, 2023.

On Thursday, shares of Wipro Ltd settled 2.84% lower at ₹377.65 apiece on the BSE.