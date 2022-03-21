IT-major Wipro will be considering an interim dividend later this week for the financial year ending March 2022 (FY22). The company's board of directors is set to meet on March 25 to consider the dividend plan.

Wipro intimated exchanges saying, "the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022, to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22."

Earlier, in January this year, Wipro's board announced an interim dividend of Re 1/- per equity share of par value ₹2/- each to the Members of the Company. The payment of the dividend was done by February 5, 2022.

This would be the second interim dividend carried by Wipro this year, if considered and approved by the board on March 25.

In other development, Wipro today announced that it was honored at the Vendors In Partnership (VIP) Awards presented during National Retail Federation’s NRF2022, Retail’s Big Show. Wipro Holmes was named the winner of ‘Best Breakthrough Technology Solution’ by VIP’s panel of retail

industry experts for its ‘AI-Powered Revenue Shaping Solution’ developed and deployed for one of the world’s largest global retailers.

On BSE, Wipro shares closed at Rs600.15 apiece inching lower by 0.19%. The stock traded between an intraday high and low of Rs615.90 apiece and Rs598.10 apiece respectively. At the current market price level, Wipro's market cap is near Rs3.29 lakh crore.

