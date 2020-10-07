Wipro to consider proposal for share buyback

Bengaluru: IT services firm Wipro Ltd is considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company at a meeting scheduled to be held on 13 October, it said in a filing to the exchanges on Wednesday.

Wipro’s buyback news comes after its larger peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd in its board meeting held on Wednesday approved a proposal to go for a ₹16,000 crore buyback programme at ₹3,000 a piece.

Wipro's buyback news comes after its larger peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd in its board meeting held on Wednesday approved a proposal to go for a ₹16,000 crore buyback programme at ₹3,000 a piece.

Last year, Wipro board had approved a proposal for buyback of up to 33.30 crore shares at ₹325 per share, aggregating ₹10,500 crore which is 3.69% of total paid-up equity share capital.

Wipro is set to announce its second quarter earnings on 13 October after market hours. Meanwhile, TCS reported a 4.9% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹8443 crore while revenues grew 3% y-o-y to ₹40,135 crore.

TCS shares today hit a record high of ₹2,769 on expectations of a share buyback plan, finally settling 0.8% higher at ₹2,737.40. Wipro shares were up 1.6% to close at ₹335.25 on the BSE.