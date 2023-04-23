Wipro to consider share buyback proposal on 27 April2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:26 PM IST
- Wipro is scheduled to announce Q4FY23 numbers on April 27. The buyback announcement will also take place on this day.
Wipro will be considering a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company this week. The IT giant's board of directors will be holding a two-day meeting to announce the fourth quarter results for FY23 and consider other key developments.
