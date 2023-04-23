Wipro will be considering a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company this week. The IT giant's board of directors will be holding a two-day meeting to announce the fourth quarter results for FY23 and consider other key developments.

In its regulatory filing on Sunday, Wipro said, "the Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto..., at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26 -27, 2023."

Wipro is scheduled to announce Q4FY23 numbers on the last day of the meeting which is April 27. The buyback announcement will also take place on this day.

Generally, the buyback is expected to improve return on equity through the distribution of cash and improve earnings per share by a reduction in the equity base in the long term, thereby leading to a long-term increase in members’ value. Also, the buyback gives an opportunity to shareholders to increase their percentage of holding in the company.

This would be the first buyback since January 2021.

The last buyback that Wipro carried was ₹9,500 crore between December 29, 2020, to January 11, 2021. During this buyback, Wipro tendered 22,89,04,785 equity shares --- accounting for 96.38% of the total buyback size --- aggregating to ₹9,156 crore.

Before this, Wipro had launched a buyback program of ₹10,500 crore between August 14 to August 28 of 2019.

Any dividend announcement from Wipro will also be keenly watched during the 2-day meeting since its peers HCL Tech, TCS and Infosys have recommended dividends during their Q4 announcement day.

For Q4FY23, Motilal Oswal's preview note said, Wipro's growth should remain soft and within the management’s guidance provided in 3QFY23 due to slower revenue conversion and weakness in consulting. Also, consulting should remain soft, while clients continue to cut discretionary spending. The brokerage expects margins to remain flat sequentially.

Last week, on Friday, Wipro's share price closed at ₹368 apiece up by 1.42% on BSE. The company's m-cap is nearly ₹2.02 lakh crore by end of April 21st.