Wipro to hand out an average 8% salary hike to its top performers this year | Company Business News

Wipro to hand out an average 8% salary hike to its top performers this year
- Wipro spent ₹54,900 crore ($6.6 billion) as employee costs for the year ended March 2024, which made up 61% of the company’s full-year revenue of $10.8 billion. Wipro’s median remuneration to employees excluding whole-time directors increased 9.43% in the year ended March 2024.
Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd is giving out salary hikes to employees starting September, which could be better than last year's.
