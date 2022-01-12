Amid fast rising cases of coronavirus, driven by highly transmissible Omicron variant, Wipro Ltd will shut all its offices worldwide for the next four weeks, the company's CEO Thierry Delaporte has announced on Wednesday.

India has logged 1,94,720 fresh coronavirus infections taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 36,070, 510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Further, Wipro CEO said the company is looking to hire almost 30,000 freshers in the next financial year (FY23) amid spike in the attrition rate.

The company has added 10,306 employees during the third quarter taking the total strength of employees for IT services to 231,671, an increase of 41,363 employees on a net basis year-on-year (YoY).

The attrition for the company during the quarter rose to 22.7% (voluntary TTM) on a trailing 12 month basis from 20.5% in the second quarter (QoQ).

Meanwhile, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,969 crore in Q3FY22, which was almost flat when compared with ₹2,968 crore in the year-ago period. Its IT Services operating margin was at 17.6% during the quarter.

The IT service provider expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,692-$2,745 million in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, which translates to a sequential growth of 2% to 4%.

“We delivered robust operating margins after absorbing substantial investments on salary increases, owing to continued improvement in operating metrics. We also improved our working capital, by reducing our Days Sales Outstanding. This has resulted in strong operating cash flow conversion, of 101.3% of net income," said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer of Wipro.

Additionally, Wipro's board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.