BENGALURU : Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro Ltd said on Tuesday that it will open a new delivery centre in Sherwood, Arkansas, for which the company expects to hire up to 400 employees in the next two years.

Wipro said it will invest approximately $3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service centre.

The delivery centre will provide operational services to Wipro’s clients across industry verticals.

“These jobs will help improve the lives of citizens in Central Arkansas, and continue to reinforce our goal of making Arkansas a leader in information technology," said Asa Hutchinson, governor of Arkansas.

This strategic investment will bring Wipro’s innovation, operational capabilities and organizational expertise to the region, said Nagendra P Bandaru, managing partner-iCORE, Wipro. “This is part of our commitment to enable future expansion, and drive employment generation initiatives for local communities."

